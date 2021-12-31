ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Dolphins must keep telling themselves when they watch Tua and Tannehill on Sunday

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Dolphins watch Ryan Tannehill operate the Tennessee Titans offense on Sunday, we can only hope that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier will be thinking:. Tannehill — the Dolphins’ seven-year quarterback lab project who persevered through several good moments, a bunch of disappointing ones, 248 sacks, and not a single...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Dolphins against Titans

Amazingly, Brian Flores’ team has come back in a big way. And now the Miami Dolphins control their path to possible postseason berth. The Miami Dolphins have overcome amazing odds after a 1-7 start. The team is now one game above .500 and in control of their playoff fate. But an appearance in Nashville to face the AFC South leaders is a tall order.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Titans

The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17. Tennessee is coming into this game trying to maintain their one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. Since the loss of Derrick Henry, the team has just a 4-3 record. However, they dealt with A.J. Brown missing some time during that stretch as well. When he’s in the game, they’re a totally different team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Boston Herald

Ryan Tannehill focused on Titans’ future, not his Dolphins past

Ryan Tannehill has such a bright future that the Tennessee quarterback is in no mood to look back, not when the Titans need one more victory to clinch a second straight AFC South title. Tannehill finally gets his first chance Sunday to face off against the Miami Dolphins, the team...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Titans#American Football#Kenyan#Pro Bowler
Denver Post

Dolphins’ playoff hopes go through ex-quarterback Ryan Tannehill in showdown with Titans

It was known when the Miami Dolphins’ schedule was released that Jan. 2 against the Tennessee Titans would carry significant meaning because it was the first meeting against former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It appeared, as of the end of October, that would be the only meaning. Miami was 1-7 on a seven-game losing streak, and it was inconceivable that these Dolphins could reinsert themselves into the playoff conversation.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE - The Titans face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest... Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn't want to make a big deal out of it this week, but he'll face the team that drafted him - and traded him - on Sunday. But this is hardly a revenge game for Tannehill, who said himself he enjoyed his time in South Florida, where he still has a home. Tannehill's top priority on Sunday will be to beat the Dolphins because it would help the Titans clinch the AFC South. Miami's defense, with 45 sacks on the season, has made life tough for opposing quarterbacks. They rattled Ravens veteran QB Lamar Jackson earlier this season, and they made life miserable for Saints QB rookie Ian Book on Monday night, when they sacked him eight times. The Titans need to give Tannehill time to operate, and he needs to make good decisions and throws.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Dolphins Control Own Destiny As They Head To Tennessee

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is no reason to wait for the Dolphins to qualify for the NFL playoffs. Their playoffs have been played every week for the last couple of months. They know with one loss they are likely finished, and that continues Sunday in Tennessee. But things are different now because the Dolphins control their own destiny. If they win their final 2 games they will incredibly qualify for the playoffs after starting the season 1-7. Coming off another lights-out defensive game in beating New Orleans on the road it’s onto the Music City next. Old Friend Now ironic that...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: Take it to Tannehill (Titans Preview)

In 2018, Ryan Tannehill played his final game for the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Tennessee Titans. Now, for the first time, he will go head-to-head with his former team. The Dolphins are riding a seven game win streak into Tennessee and control their own destiny, knowing that a win over the Titans paired with a Week 18 win over the Patriots would see them qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. How will the Dolphins fare in their big matchup with the Titans? Can they keep their momentum going? Is all hope lost if they fail to win? Plus, Zach Thomas is once again a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame. Is this the year he makes it? We discuss all this and more on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Emmanuel Ogbah’s season makes him worthy of Dolphins’ franchise tag

Emmanuel Ogbah snuck up on the NFL in 2020. The Miami Dolphins’ defensive end led the team with nine sacks last season, but it was Miami’s blitz-crazy amoeba defense that freed him up plenty, allowing the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder to get to the quarterback after beating one blocker — and sometimes as a free rusher — often last season. This season, Ogbah, with a nine sacks on his resume so far, ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy