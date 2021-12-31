What Dolphins must keep telling themselves when they watch Tua and Tannehill on Sunday

NASHVILLE - The Titans face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest... Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn't want to make a big deal out of it this week, but he'll face the team that drafted him - and traded him - on Sunday. But this is hardly a revenge game for Tannehill, who said himself he enjoyed his time in South Florida, where he still has a home. Tannehill's top priority on Sunday will be to beat the Dolphins because it would help the Titans clinch the AFC South. Miami's defense, with 45 sacks on the season, has made life tough for opposing quarterbacks. They rattled Ravens veteran QB Lamar Jackson earlier this season, and they made life miserable for Saints QB rookie Ian Book on Monday night, when they sacked him eight times. The Titans need to give Tannehill time to operate, and he needs to make good decisions and throws.
