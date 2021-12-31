ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fur and foie gras set to be banned within months under new Bill

By Christopher Hope,
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImports of fur and foie gras are set to be legally banned within months, Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park, an environment minister, pledged on Friday. A new Animals Abroad Bill to be debated in Parliament in early 2022 will also seek to ban the import of 7,000 species of animal hunting...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘I feel homeless’: Woman with British children who has lived in UK for years denied EU settled status

A woman with British children who has lived in the UK for five years has been refused EU settled status and is still waiting for the decision to be reviewed after months of anticipation.Latvian national Laura Randone, 39, applied to the EU settlement scheme – which EU citizens in the UK must do in order to be granted post-Brexit immigration status – in May 2021 and was informed in August 2021 that her application had been denied.The Home Office said this was because she had “not provided sufficient evidence” to confirm that she was in the UK for the...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Britain and Germany in death certificate tug of war over expat who died in UK airspace

A row has erupted over the death certificate of a man who died in UK airspace, as the British and German authorities each claim the other is responsible for producing it. Robert Firth, a British expat living in Malta, died in a German-registered air ambulance while being flown back to the UK for specialist treatment in Cambridge on July 15 this year.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur Farming#Fur Trade#Foie Gras#Parliament#Bbc Radio 4#Hm Revenue Customs
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Potentially explosive shipwreck in River Thames to be broken up

The wreck of a Second World War cargo ship that contains hundreds of tons of explosives will be broken up after decades at the bottom of the Thames.Specialists from the Royal Navy will advise government sub-contractors on safety as they negotiate the SS Richard Montgomery, which has lain broken over a sandbar in the Thames estuary since 1944.She was one of about 2,700 Liberty ships built by America to run supplies for the war effort in Europe.The 7,000-ton cargo vessel ran aground near the Medway approach channel in August 1944 and, though workers were able to salvage about half her...
The Independent

Tony Blair blocked ‘OTT’ race equality strategy after Stephen Lawrence murder

Tony Blair has defended his record as prime minister after newly released documents revealed he vetoed a proposed strategy to tackle racial inequality following the racist killing of Stephen Lawrence.The former Labour prime minister was sceptical about proposals for a government white paper, expressing concern that it could result in a “regulation nightmare”.The landmark Macpherson report, published in February 1999, set out wide-ranging proposals for reform after it found that the Metropolitan Police investigation into the murder had failed in part due to “institutional racism”.In response, then-home secretary, Jack Straw, who had commissioned the inquiry, wanted to publish a government...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014

It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy