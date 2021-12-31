Some of the stories that caught your attention this year
NYS DEC’s Management Fiasco in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. This mystery uncovered by Peter Bauer has catapulted to No. 1 in a short period of time: https://www.adirondackalmanack.com/2021/12/nysdecs-management-fiasco-in-the-high-peaks-wilderness-area.html. Richard Gast’s homage to the bobcat: Shy, nocturnal and successful: https://www.adirondackalmanack.com/2021/01/bobcat.html. Steve Hall on the night skies: https://www.adirondackalmanack.com/2021/11/space-jesus-and-the-extraterrestrials.html. The...www.adirondackalmanack.com
