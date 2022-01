SEATTLE - A manager for the Vancouver Canucks says his life was saved by a Seattle Kraken fan during their first game in Seattle. Canucks’ assistant equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton says a woman sat behind the Canucks bench during their game against the Kraken on October 23. The woman, Nadia Popovici, is heading into medical school and happened to notice a mole on Hamilton's neck. She typed out a quick message on her phone: "THE MOLE ON THE BACK OF YOUR NECK IS POSSIBLY CANCEROUS – PLEASE GO SEE A DOCTOR!"

