Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Mathematics Professional Learning

The creator of the 1619 project and professor Nikole Hannah Jones said that parents should not be the ones to decide what should be taught in schools. The debate on whether the parents should decide what should and should not be taught in schools rose when several Virginia parents questioned the existence of sexual and racist content in school syllabus and the former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated in his political campaign that he would not allow parents to dictate the schools.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO