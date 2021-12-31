Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Mathematics Professional Learning

BOZEMAN — Middle school students from across the state of Montana are invited to register for a free online mathematics contest set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. The American Mathematics Competition 8 contest is part of the American Mathematics Competition series developed by the Mathematical Association of America. The contest is designed to provide an opportunity for middle school students to develop positive attitudes toward analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers. Students apply classroom skills to unique problem-solving challenges in a low-stress and friendly environment. The contest is hosted each year by Montana State University’s Science Math Resource Center in the College of Education, Health and Human Development.
Comments / 0