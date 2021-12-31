ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Mathematics Professional Learning

By NYC Department of Education
iteachnyc.net
 2 days ago

Opportunity at a Glance: A culturally responsive and sustaining mathematics classroom is one in which culture, language...

iteachnyc.net

Comments / 0

Related
iteachnyc.net

Join a Physical Education Online Professional Learning Community Session

Opportunity at a Glance: Join fellow physical education (PE) teachers for an Online Professional Learning Community (OPLC) session focused on improving student learning. Sessions provide participants the opportunity to do the following:. • Network;. • Collaborate; and. • Learn with colleagues in collaborative teams. CTLE credit will be awarded to...
EDUCATION
iteachnyc.net

Apply for Free CTLE Professional Development Courses

Opportunity at a Glance: We at CUNY-IIE are excited to offer another series of free and virtual Professional Development Modules designed to facilitate conversations and hands-on learning activities centered around supporting immigrant and refugee students, families, and educators at school. Registration is open now for the following two CTLE courses:
IMMIGRATION
wisc.edu

WIDA receives $2.6 million to develop professional learning for rural educators of multilingual learners

WIDA, an educational services organization within the UW–Madison School of Education, received $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Education to launch Rural Educators Self-Reflecting and Practicing Equity-Centered Teaching with English Learners (Project RESPECT), a program that will help rural K-8 teachers provide effective and equitable literacy instruction for multilingual learners.
MADISON, WI
PCWorld

Learn to code from real professionals in this massive bundle

Learning to code is a necessity if you want to succeed in innumerable fields. If you want to get that coding education started, then you should be working through The Premium Learn to Code 2022 Certification Bundle, especially while it’s on sale for $59.99 ($4056). This bundle comes with...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics
sltablet.com

Lake County Schools Recognized As A Model Professional Learning Community At Work

1 in about 200 schools and districts in the U.S. and Canada receive this honor. Lake County Schools was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement. The district’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work® process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
K96 FM

MSU to Host Free Online Mathematics Competition for Middle School Students

BOZEMAN — Middle school students from across the state of Montana are invited to register for a free online mathematics contest set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. The American Mathematics Competition 8 contest is part of the American Mathematics Competition series developed by the Mathematical Association of America. The contest is designed to provide an opportunity for middle school students to develop positive attitudes toward analytical thinking and mathematics that can assist in future careers. Students apply classroom skills to unique problem-solving challenges in a low-stress and friendly environment. The contest is hosted each year by Montana State University’s Science Math Resource Center in the College of Education, Health and Human Development.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘National Shoot Up Your School Day,’ School districts respond to national TikTok trend

(WRBL) — Schools nationwide have caught wind of a viral TikTok trend encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday, Dec. 17 to, “every school in the USA, even elementary.” The viral post has circulated nationally, calls students to commit acts of violence unofficially marking Dec. 17 as ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day.’ While […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Is it time to give teachers special status to keep the schools open?

Every parent can tell the difference between fake tears and real tears – and there was nothing manufactured about the ones my 10-year-old shed at the end of her last day of school term on Friday. She was tired, hangry, and disappointed at a playdate having to be cancelled “BOC” (21 months of saying “because of Covid” several times daily has forced us to abbreviate).
EDUCATION
The 74

Students in Majority Black Schools Now a Full 12 Months Behind White Peers

Students in majority-Black schools are now a full 12 months behind those in mostly white schools, widening the achievement gap by a third, according to a new analysis by McKinsey & Co. Overall, students are four months behind in math and three in reading compared with years past, but those totals hide wide disparities. At […]
SOCIETY
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Multiple Schools Switch to Remote Learning Due to Climbing COVID Cases

Multiple schools across New Jersey announced that they would move to virtual classes due to the climbing COVID cases around the state. On Monday Plainfield Public Schools and Hunterdon Central Regional High School will go virtual come Tuesday, and South Orange-Maple wood School District schools will close for a week due to a “considerable uptick” in student coronavirus cases.
EDUCATION
leedaily.com

Hannah-Jones: Parents Shouldn’t Decide What’s Being Taught in Schools — ‘Leave That to the Educators’

The creator of the 1619 project and professor Nikole Hannah Jones said that parents should not be the ones to decide what should be taught in schools. The debate on whether the parents should decide what should and should not be taught in schools rose when several Virginia parents questioned the existence of sexual and racist content in school syllabus and the former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated in his political campaign that he would not allow parents to dictate the schools.
EDUCATION
BBC

Concerns over using student teachers as substitute cover

Universities have raised significant concerns about any plan for student teachers to be used as substitute cover in schools. That is according to Education Minister Michelle McIlveen in just-published responses to questions from two MLAs. The Department of Education (DE) had discussed the idea with universities who train teachers, said...
EDUCATION
agdaily.com

The best ways to reduce food waste, according to science

Did you know that over one-third of food produced in the U.S. is never eaten? This is a huge problem. This wastes the natural resources and inputs that went into producing that food and increases environmental impact. Food waste is the most common material in landfills and incinerators in the U.S.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy