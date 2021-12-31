Individual Quick Frozen Food Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand| Uren Food Group Ltd.,, Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry NV.,, Inventure Foods, Inc.

Developing the fast-growing “Green Cuisine” vegetable protein business is essential for further revenue growth. The brand nearly doubled in 2021. Nomad Foods Ltd. (NYSE:NOMD) is a European company specializing in producing and selling frozen and convenience foods. NOMD operates in a large and stable market. The company holds 8% of the European vegetable protein market. The market is expected to grow in the coming years. We expect the company to continue to improve its profitability due to the growing operating margin. In addition, in 2021, Nomad strengthened its position in Eastern Europe through the takeover of a similar company in Croatia. The NOMD is trading at a discount to fair value. We rate shares as a buy.

