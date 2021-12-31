Nevada County Supervisors answers to notice of intention to recall

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 17th day of December, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, adopted Local Law No. 10 for the year 2021, entitled "A Local Law of the County of Warren, New York, Repealing Local Laws 3 of 2015, 2 of 2016 and 3 of 2016 and Prohibiting the Use and Sale of Sparkling Devices in Warren County". The purpose of the Local Law is to repeal prior Local Laws of Warren County allowing for the sale and use of sparkling devices and adopt a new local law prohibiting the sale and use of such devices in Warren County. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the 1340 State Route 9 Lake George, NY and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO