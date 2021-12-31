ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Joao Cancelo Keeps His Place and Ilkay Gundogan Starts in Defensive Midfield - Predicted Team: Arsenal vs Man City (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMWdw_0da5yic200

After Manchester City annihilated Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the reverse fixture back in August, a trip to the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day promises to be a cracker.

Pep Guardiola come into this fixture with his side winning 10 Premier League games in a row while his protégé, Mikel Arteta has sparked a resurgence as Gunners boss that sees his side sitting in 4th place currently.

The North London outfit have a slight advantage due to the fact that their mid-week contest against Wolves was postponed, while the Sky Blues had to grind out a 0-1 away victory against Brentford on Wednesday night.

As 2022 begins with the prospect of a terrific fixture, here is how we expect Manchester City to line-up against Arsenal!

Predicted XI

Ederson will make his 165th appearance in a Manchester City shirt at the Emirates, after a terrific outing in goal against Brentford on Wednesday where he came up clutch on multiple occasions.

We expect Joao Cancelo to keep his place in the starting XI, despite his traumatic ordeal on Thursday night that put his place in the matchday squad in doubt. The Portuguese defender has travelled to London with the team, after being physically and mentally assessed by club staff.

Ruben Dias will retain his spot at centre-half and after an uncharacteristically sloppy start to the game mid-week, the Portuguese international will want to return to his impenetrable best against quality opposition.

VAR had other plans when he struck in his bullet-header against the Bees, but Aymeric Laporte will certainly be a threat from set-pieces against Arsenal, as the elegant centre-back is expected to make his 92nd Premier League appearance.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the likely choice at left-back on the weekend.

After being on the bench for Manchester City’s 0-1 win against Brentford, Ilkay Gundogan is likely to start as the side’s number six, with Fernandinho not expected to play three games in the space of a week.

Bernardo Silva’s form has meant he has been virtually undroppable this season and expect him to start like he would mean to go on in 2022 with his 151st league appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Registering his first assist of the season, with his second chalked off against Brentford after yet another sublime cross, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to keep his place in the starting XI.

Emerging as the club’s top scorer in 2021 with 21 goals in all competitions, Riyad Mahrez can be expected to kick off the New Year in fine fashion by returning to the side after being rested on Wednesday.

After his impeccable winner against Brentford, Phil Foden is expected to start as a false nine once again after his standout performance in the role during the second 45.

No player has scored more goals than Raheem Sterling in the month of December, which just goes to show that the electric winger looks back to his best. Rested against the Bees mid-week, Sterling will make a return to the side against Arsenal, previously scoring six goals in 13 league games for City against the Gunners.

Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer.

