Friday Faves

This is an updated version of a column that ran a couple of years ago. It’s the day before Christmas. Good luck to you if you are reading this looking for gift ideas. Your goose is pretty well cooked. I say that in the kindest way, because I am hiding out in the guest room, trying to wrap my presents, something that I hate doing. The shopping is much more pleasurable, provided you have an idea of what will please your nearest and dearest. You still have a little time to ease quietly out of the house and run downtown. And see if they offer gift wrapping services…

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO