Friday Faves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems unfathomable that you’d ever have leftover cookies when you’re baking your first batch in early December, but by the time Christmas rolls around, most of us are up to our necks in sugar cookies, gingerbread houses, biscotti, linzer cookies, and more. You can freeze them if you think you’ll want cookies in a few weeks, but cookbook author and television star Giada De Laurentiis has a better idea. She uses crumbs made from her leftover cookies to make this Italian crumb cake, which has a rich, dense texture that makes it ideal for serving with coffee, tea, or some holiday liqueur.
