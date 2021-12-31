Friday Faves

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWe’re almost there, the new year, and once again I’m caught wondering where in the world did the past 12 months go? You feeling it too? Above all, I’m grateful my family and I made it through 2021 relatively unscathed, and fully empathetic to those who fought the hard battles and...

www.foodiecrush.com

Allrecipes.com

20 Best New Cake Recipes of 2021

It's a universal truth that there is never a bad time for cake, no matter how may challenges or hardships a year may bring. You could even say that 2021 was a great time for cake, in spite of its difficulties. Our community members shared some especially delicious cake recipes this year, including fluffy ricotta cakes, cleverly flavored cheesecakes, and even a pistachio cake made with real pistachios. Click through to see the best new cake recipes we published this year — you may even be inspired to bake up one of your own.
RECIPES
talbotspy.org

Food Friday: Holiday Gifts

This is an updated version of a column that ran a couple of years ago. It’s the day before Christmas. Good luck to you if you are reading this looking for gift ideas. Your goose is pretty well cooked. I say that in the kindest way, because I am hiding out in the guest room, trying to wrap my presents, something that I hate doing. The shopping is much more pleasurable, provided you have an idea of what will please your nearest and dearest. You still have a little time to ease quietly out of the house and run downtown. And see if they offer gift wrapping services…
FOOD & DRINKS
kadn.com

Friday Feed: The Frosted Apron

LAFAYETTE, La. - News15's Al Hebert was at The Frosted Apron with Stacey Dempsey making fun family Christmas treats. These are easy and lots of fun for kids!. Friday Feed is sponsored by Kirk's U Need A Butcher https://kirksuneedabutcher.com/
LAFAYETTE, LA
purewow.com

Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Mixers Will Be Your Fave Dry January Fix

Blake Lively has the Regina George factor, minus the whole mean girl reputation: Incredible hair, razor-sharp wit…and if she wore Army pants and flip flops, we’d wear Army pants and flip flops. (See: Everyone who rocked flare jeans under a skirt in the early aughts.) So, when she launched Betty Buzz, a sparkling soda company, our interest was piqued: Was this a White Claw competitor? A La Croix killer? The ideal upsell to pair with Aviation Gin, the company her husband (some actor guy whose name escapes us) owns? We needed answers, so naturally, we had to sample a four-pack of all five flavors.
CELEBRITIES
Mercury News

Cook This: That Alpine fave, cheese fondue, gets a tasty update

When the rural inhabitants of Swiss and French mountain villages devised a warming winter dish incorporating their local cheese and white wine, little did they know it would become an international dinner party hit. It’s no wonder why this dish has crossed borders. During the cold and dark months, it’s universally appealing to hunker down and cozy up by the fire, and when you can bring the fire to your dinner table for a meal that encourages and embraces interaction, warmth and — best of all — a cauldron of melted cheese, it’s hard to resist.
RECIPES
SPY

The 10 Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...
DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Valentine's Day Cocktails That Are Love at First Sip

When you think of Valentine's Day, you probably picture heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and Valentine's Day candy, DIY Valentine's Day cards, and bouquets of roses. But when it comes to telling your loved ones just how much you care, you can't go wrong with a heartfelt toast. And, for that, you'll want to pour a glass of something special to cherish the moment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Grocery Store Pancake Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

Since 1899, Americans have been gobbling up pancakes from pre-made mixes, according to The Nibble. It's not that pancakes — which are usually just a combination of flour, salt, baking powder, butter, eggs, and milk — are at all difficult to make. But the convenience of having a warm, fluffy pancake that takes minutes to put together is hard to resist. Top it with some syrup and your choice of fruit, and you have all the makings of a hearty breakfast.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Use Up Your Leftover Holiday Cookies In Giada De Laurentiis’ Ingenious Cookie Crumb Cake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems unfathomable that you’d ever have leftover cookies when you’re baking your first batch in early December, but by the time Christmas rolls around, most of us are up to our necks in sugar cookies, gingerbread houses, biscotti, linzer cookies, and more. You can freeze them if you think you’ll want cookies in a few weeks, but cookbook author and television star Giada De Laurentiis has a better idea. She uses crumbs made from her leftover cookies to make this Italian crumb cake, which has a rich, dense texture that makes it ideal for serving with coffee, tea, or some holiday liqueur.
RECIPES

