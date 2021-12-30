The NPR Politics Podcast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNELL: (Laughter). PARKS: ...There were still some highlights - most of which we did experience through our screens or our headphones. So with that in mind, we're going to close out 2021 by going through our best or most relevant politically adjacent art this year. Today we're going to be talking...

NPR

Consider This from NPR

Nick Russo (ph) lives in New York City, but he's planning to travel to Massachusetts for Christmas, which is why a ringing phone recently brought some very unwelcome news. NICK RUSSO: Well, yeah, our roommate within the span of 20 minutes got two calls that he hung out with someone that tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Biden struggles with political agenda and COVID-19, new NPR poll shows

Things are not going well for President Biden right now. Let's give a quick recap. Yesterday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he is a no on Biden's signature bill, the wide-ranging Build Back Better proposal. The move, after months of negotiations, appeared to take the White House by surprise. The possible dead end to Biden's climate proposals and plans to expand pre-K, among many other things, comes as COVID cases spike across the country. There could soon be more cases than ever before, all on the watch of a president who vowed to get the virus under control. And here's one more thing - a brand-new NPR poll shows the public support for Biden appears to be waning further. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is with us to talk about it. Good morning, Domenico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

NPR's favorite history books of 2021

From NPR's annual list of reading recommendations, Books We Love, we hear four suggestions of history books from 2021. The end of the year is a time to reflect, to look back. If you want to look way back, Books We Love - NPR's list of the best reads from 2021 - has hundreds of recommendations, including books about history. These are four that our colleagues recommend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Disinformation fueled 2021, and 2022 will likely see the same

Disinformation — about the Jan. 6 attack, COVID-19, vaccines, etc. — shaped the nation's politics in 2021 and likely will continue to do so throughout the coming year. Fuelling the riot at the Capitol on January 6 was, of course, the verifiably false claim that former President Trump won the election. And 2021 went on to be a year defined by disinformation, not just about politics, but also about vaccines, which led tens of millions of Americans to resist public health guidance about their effectiveness. Well, we're still in the middle of a pandemic, and another election is right around the corner. So joining me now to talk about what to expect when it comes to disinformation this year are two reporters who have spent a lot of time covering it. Geoff Brumfiel is a senior correspondent on NPR's Science Desk. Hey, Geoff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Music
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
Deadline

Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
