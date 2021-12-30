Our Favorite Political TV Of 2021

What is there to say at the end of a year like this? I admit my own creative faculties are about worn out, along with most of my other ones. But the holidays are a season for reflection and, if we can manage it, hope for what’s ahead. 2021 was maybe not everything we wanted it to be after the hardships of 2020, but that’s a lot of pressure to put on three hundred and sixty-five little days. We’re all doing our best, right? With that in mind, we at the CHIRB are eschewing a traditional end-of-year countdown or ranking of this year’s books. Instead, here are eighteen we loved, spanning widely across genre, time, country, and page count. We hope you find a few to love as well in 2022. Happy holidays everyone!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO