Our Favorite Political TV Of 2021

By Miles Parks
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Parks, Kelsey Snell, and Barbara Sprunt are joined by Aisha Harris...

www.npr.org

ABA Journal

Listen to our 10 favorite podcast episodes of 2021

Looking for a new listen? We've picked our favorite 2021 episodes from each of the ABA Journal's three podcasts. And if this whets your appetite, find more than 10 years of past episodes on our podcast page. You can also check out more legal podcasts from our partners at Legal Talk Network.
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Ripley's Believe It Or Not has a hairy New Year's plan

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Have you ever wished classic New Year's Eve traditions were grosser? Well, honestly, me neither, but that's kind of their thing at Ripley's Believe It or Not. At midnight, as the ball drops in New York City, Ripley's is dropping a giant hairball. It's 225 pounds, holds the Guinness World Record for largest ball of human hair, and it wears a cowboy hat - because why not? I, for one, do not need this tangled year to be any hairier. It's MORNING EDITION.
ENTERTAINMENT
chireviewofbooks.com

Our Staff and Contributor Favorites of 2021

What is there to say at the end of a year like this? I admit my own creative faculties are about worn out, along with most of my other ones. But the holidays are a season for reflection and, if we can manage it, hope for what’s ahead. 2021 was maybe not everything we wanted it to be after the hardships of 2020, but that’s a lot of pressure to put on three hundred and sixty-five little days. We’re all doing our best, right? With that in mind, we at the CHIRB are eschewing a traditional end-of-year countdown or ranking of this year’s books. Instead, here are eighteen we loved, spanning widely across genre, time, country, and page count. We hope you find a few to love as well in 2022. Happy holidays everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

NPR staff remembers the voices they can't stop thinking about

For many of us, the past year has been filled with the kind of news we would rather forget, which is why we asked the staff of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to suggest the moments that we'll choose to remember from 2021, the voices on our program this year that our staff can't stop thinking about. So let's hear from some of the folks who made the show this year.
TV & VIDEOS
Ars Technica

TV Technica 2021: Our favorite shows and binges helped us combat pandemic fatigue

Warning: Although we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling anything too major, please note this list includes a few specific references to You, Midnight Mass, Resident Alien, Post Mortem, Snowpiercer, Lupin, His Dark Materials, and Wellington Paranormal, among others. Months of lockdown in 2020 meant fewer films but more...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Here Are CNN’s Options to Replace Chris Cuomo at 9 PM

CNN fired Chris Cuomo over the weekend, and now the network has to come up with his replacement in the weekday 9 p.m. hour — arguably the most important timeslot in cable news. CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker reportedly addressed Cuomo’s exit during a call with staff Monday, adding that...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
Deadline

Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Anderson Cooper Reacts to Chris Cuomo’s CNN Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics”

Anderson Cooper says that he feels “terrible” for Chris Cuomo and his family following the former CNN anchor’s firing earlier this month, but that journalism is “a business with very big responsibilities, and there are repercussions.” The Anderson Cooper 360 host addressed his former colleague being let go from the news network while appearing on The Late Show Thursday night. During the sit-down, host Stephen Colbert acknowledged that CNN has been “the story in many ways” over the last couple of weeks, before more directly addressing Cuomo’s termination on Dec. 4 following a third-party investigation commissioned by CNN into his conduct...
CELEBRITIES

