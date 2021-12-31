Top story of 2021: Hopes of herd immunity fade, but vaccines helped CT in 2021

As the year draws to a close, the Journal Inquirer has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stories of 2021 for north-central Connecticut. This is the last in that series, which concludes on Dec. 31.

As the first doses of promising new COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the end of 2020, there was cautious optimism that — with enough vaccine compliance — Connecticut could reach herd immunity, in which the spread of the disease would be so impaired that even unvaccinated people would be protected.

Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, who sees the pandemic up close as a doctor specializing in lung diseases, said at that time that about 70% of the population would need to receive vaccinations for the state to reach herd immunity.

Almost a year later, more than 73% of Connecticut’s population is “fully vaccinated,” making it the fourth most vaccinated state, after Vermont, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

Yet the state Department of Public Health’s map of Connecticut is a sea of red, meaning that the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the vast majority of the state’s towns has been averaging 15 or more per 100,000 people living in “community settings” over two weeks. On Dec. 20, the map showed only five of the state’s 169 towns not under red alert.

An important aspect of the Dec. 20 map was that most towns were not just in the red zone but far into it. Enfield, for example, was averaging 56.6 cases per 100,000 people, while East Windsor was at 60.6, and Coventry was at 59.3.

Why has this been happening?

Dr. Kevin D. Dieckhaus, the chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, cites “the emergence of new variants, such as omicron,” which he says “are basically evading herd immunity.

“We may have herd immunity to a version of COVID that is no longer prevalent,” he adds. “It’s almost like it’s a slightly different beast.”

Omicron takes over

In just a few weeks, Dieckhaus says, “omicron has basically replaced delta,” the COVID variant that was previously a big focus of concern, as “the dominant viral variant we’re seeing.”

At the same time, however, there is strong evidence that the willingness of most Connecticut residents to get vaccinated has produced major benefits.

According to the state’s Dec. 9 COVID-19 update, unvaccinated residents have a five times higher chance of being infected with the disease than the vaccinated, a 12 times higher risk of being hospitalized, and a 16 times higher risk of dying.

In a Dec. 10 email to constituents this month, Anwar forcefully made the case for vaccination.

“Just 213 of the state's COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 9 have been in vaccinated persons, representing just 14.7% of all COVID-19 deaths in that time; that means more than 1,400 COVID-19 deaths since then have been in unvaccinated persons, a staggering result,” he wrote.

Dieckhaus calls vaccination “the best thing we have going for us.” Even with the highly mutated omicron variant, he says, “the likelihood of severe disease is much reduced,”

Yet the sheer number of COVID-19 cases being reported this month in Connecticut was clear cause for concern. For example, 2,287 confirmed cases were reported Dec. 13, far above the most recent peaks in late August and late March, but still well below the peak for the pandemic, which occurred in early January, with confirmed cases hitting 3,317 on Jan. 4.

But deaths in recent months have hovered at a small fraction of the grim figures of the early days of the pandemic, when the number reached 116 on April 21, 2020. By contrast, on Dec. 8 of this year, a relatively bad day by recent standards, there were 13 deaths.

Still, experts have noted a trend in which peaks in deaths tend to lag behind peaks in cases. And no one yet knows how severe the omicron wave will turn out to be.

Less severe, more infectious

There is evidence that omicron may cause somewhat less severe disease than previous variants. As Dieckhaus puts it, “Unvaccinated people do ever so slightly better.”

But he also stresses the significance of some simple math in light of omicron’s extreme infectiousness: If a hypothetical variant causes death half as often as previous variants but spreads 20 times as fast, the result is 10 times more people in the hospital.

And Dieckhaus says hospitals are “pretty busy right now,” with UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital moving people to a “surge unit.”

He describes hospital staffing as a “crisis, much more acute than it was in 2020,” both because health-care workers have grown tired and because hospitals have resumed normal services that they shut down for a time early in the pandemic.

Life is, of course, closer to normal now than it was a year ago, with children studying in school buildings and people venturing back into restaurants and movie theaters. Whether that normality can continue will depend on the course of omicron and whatever variants may follow it — and on our handling of those challenges.