2022 New Year’s Day Mummers Parade Postponed Due to Expected Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA — The City of Philadelphia today confirmed that the 2022 Mummers Parade will take place on Sunday, January 2 due to expected inclement weather on New Year’s Day.

Tickets for bleacher seating at the City Hall Performance Zone tickets will be honored on Sunday, January 2. The Fancy Brigade Division ticketed shows at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (1101 Arch Street) at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.will proceed on New Year’s Day as planned.

Many of the parking restrictions and road closures scheduled to begin January 1 at 3:00 a.m. will now begin on Sunday, January 2 at 3:00 a.m. An update on road closures and parking restrictions for the January 2 parade is below, and updates will be available at phila.gov/mummers.

Update on New Year’s DAY Fireworks

The Visit Philadelphia New Year’s Day Fireworks Spectacular at Penn’s Landing originally scheduled for Saturday, January 1 at 6 p.m. is cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather. However, New Year’s Eve fireworks shows—The Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront at 6 p.m. and at midnight—will still be held as planned, rain or shine. More information is available online.

COVID-19 Safety Information

City of Philadelphia regulations require all parade-goers along the parade route to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Anyone with heightened risk factors or concerns about COVID-19 exposure is reminded that PHL17 will air live parade coverage beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 2. Spectators and participants can find more COVID-19 parade day safety tips online.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

Expect parking restrictions and road closures along portions of the parade route, which starts at City Hall and moves south to Washington Avenue via Broad Street. Most parking and traffic restrictions will be lifted upon the conclusion of the event. A full event story map is available online at phila.gov/mummers.

Today, Friday, December 31, 2021

Parking is prohibited on the following streets today, December 31 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 2:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides).

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides).

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from today, Friday, December 31 through 7 a.m. on Monday, January 3.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street until 3 p.m. today, Friday, December 31. At 3 p.m. Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Sunday, January 2, 2022

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 2 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Sunday, January 2—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on January 2, 2022

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 2—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)

South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Public Transportation

Due to event-related street closures, attendees are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area. Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

Public Safety Information

No bags or items should be left unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

The public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

All locations referenced above and the surrounding area are designated as a “No-Drone Zone.” Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drones of any kind are not permitted.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide.

Additional Information for media

On January 1, the official broadcast partner of the Mummers Parade, PHL17, will air the Fancy Brigade Division finale at 8 p.m. ET on television and online. On January 2, PHL17 will begin coverage at 8 a.m., and televise the parade in its entirety starting at 9 a.m. The parade will also be available to stream live HERE. An encore of the Fancy Brigade finale will also air Sunday, January 2, at the conclusion of the parade.

Questions about ticketed events and performances, press credentials, and media inquiries for the Mummers Parade organizers should be directed to: Tracy@enroutemarketing.com.

