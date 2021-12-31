ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

25 Pictures of More Newly Listed Grand Junction Houses For Sale

By Alicia Selin
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a look at 25 pictures of more newly listed houses for sale right now in Grand Junction. All of the houses have been...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

See Inside This Colorado Architectural Marvel For Sale In Redlands Mesa

It's a little bit of holiday magic from right here in the Grand Valley. Just three days ago this Grand Junction home in Redlands Mesa was added to the listings at Realtor.com. In addition to the architectural skill and design, this three-bedroom, six-bathroom home includes an outdoor saltwater swimming pool and tons of windows for an amazing view of the Colorado National Monument.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Tour the Original Enstrom Candy Factory

10 Reasons to Shop Grand Junction Colorado Small Businesses in 2022. Courtesy of Cox BLUE, here are ten reasons to shop Grand Junction, Colorado local small businesses. Grand Junction & Western Colorado Snow 1940s and 50s - Robert Grant Photos. Well, here it is December 20, 2021, and Grand Junction...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Historic Victorian Church Inn is Currently for Sale

A relatively new trend known as "champing," is where travelers stay in historic churches that have been converted into modern-day lodging. Fortunately, Airbnb has answered the prayers of people who are into this unconventional trend. The website even features several restored churches within Colorado where guests can book a stay.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Palisade, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Valley#Windows#Grand Junction Home
95 Rock KKNN

The Swine Saga Continues: More Runaway Pigs Reported at a Colorado Park

On December 14, several visitors at Morrison's Mount Falcon Park were caught off guard when they spotted a pig running loose on the trails. Colorado is known for having diverse and abundant wildlife throughout the state, including elk, moose, and bears, but feral pigs are not included on that list. Rangers made that clear to concerned park-goers who called to report the pig last week, but as the swine saga continues, we might just end up with wild pigs after all.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
95 Rock KKNN

A Look Back At the Last 25 Years of Grand Junction Colorado’s Christmas Day Weather

A White Christmas is truly only a dream in Grand Junction. Sure, you can drive a few miles and find snow on Christmas day if you head to Glade Park or to the Grand Mesa. But, based on recent history, the chances of a white Christmas in Grand Junction are about as good as the Broncos making the playoffs this year. It's possible - but it's not likely. A white Christmas is always possible in Grand Junction. After all, it is December. But, those occasions seem to be few and far between. What's more likely, based upon history, is that it's going to be relatively mild and dry.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This Breathtaking Rental is Perfect for A Romantic Get Away

After the stress of the holiday season, you're probably anxious to get away for some alone time to a special place right here in Colorado. Things are typically going non-stop from October to December in Colorado, but you can carve out your own slice of heaven with this stunning rental that is only about 40 minutes away from Grand Junction.
MESA COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Top-Rated Christmas Tree Storage Bag on Amazon

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. The box your Christmas tree came in isn't going to cut it anymore! Keep pests, dust and leaks from ruining your tree! Over 25,000 reviewers can't be wrong!. Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag. This 65” x 15” x 30” artificial Christmas tree...
SHOPPING
95 Rock KKNN

Inspiring Ranch Home in Parker Colorado Includes a Backyard Waterpark

While we are only just getting started with the coldest parts of winter in Colorado, you might find yourself daydreaming about the spring and summer months ahead. It's perfectly normal to think about heading out to the backyard for a swim in some of that warm Colorado sunshine. Especially if your home includes your own backyard waterpark! Swim all summer, and enjoy camping and hiking in this area, too.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy