Daniel Boone slept here

Daniel Boone’s last known Kentucky home is located in Nicholas County.

For as many times as we’ve driven back and forth between Maysville and Lexington, US 68 and its markers have become brutally familiar.

Beautiful farms. Fields that play home to horses, cattle and sheep. Homes, both stately and modest. Bridges and golf courses. Road construction.

I’d like to think not much escapes me, but it was only recently that I noticed a small brown sign affixed to an already present road sign in Nicholas County. “Daniel Boone’s last home in KY,” the sign proclaimed.

For whatever reason, inclement weather or lack of time to spare, we’ve repeatedly driven by that area without stopping to take a look. Until recently.

On a return trip from Lexington, we yielded to curiosity. We turned off 68 and followed the path until we reached a sign confirming we were headed in the correct direction. The gravel road twisted around and up a slight hill until it presented a small log cabin tucked away on the right-hand side.

We parked and walked the few steps to the cabin. An unfastened lock dangled from the side of the door, so we removed it and let ourselves in. Furnished with a few period pieces, the tidy, single room produced an inviting atmosphere.

A table, topped with a candle and a stainless steel mug, rested in the room’s center. A spinning wheel occupied one of the corners. Hanging next to the stone fireplace, a raccoon’s tail provided a fun twist of detail.

Although there really isn’t much to see, just being in the cabin conjured up memories and nostalgia. My husband sat on the bench positioned in front of the fireplace and recalled many significant memories from his childhood. Memories tied to the notable frontiersman and folk hero so popular in our area.

We spent a little more time inside the cabin before walking outside to appreciate the effort and time put forth by those dedicated to preserving a small piece of Kentucky history.

Stopping, albeit briefly, satisfied our curiosity and provided a rewarding and memorable experience well worth our time.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)