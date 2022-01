The New York Islanders (9-12-6) have one more game before a 12-day break in their schedule due to even more postponements. Their last game for a while comes against the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-1) Saturday as they look to kick off 2022 the same way they ended 2021. Puck drop is slated for 2 PM ET.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO