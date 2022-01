If you waited until the last minute (even after our many reminders) to use your Amex airline incidental, or other credits, and United Travel Bank was your go to for that you were hit with an end of year let down. The United Travel Bank site has been down for a few days now. There is no word on when it should be back up and running, or if it will at all. I imagine it will be back but no one knows for sure or when. This was a favorite of many to burn those airline incidental credits.

