Cobra Kai fans know that season four of the popular show is "kicking" off today. What they may not have known is that – as is common with popular IPs – the new season is being celebrated with a Fortnite crossover event. Beginning today, players can don one of ten outfits inspired by the Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang, and Miyagi-Do Dojos. The outfits are tied to characters from the show and can be purchased from the game shop. If you want them all, there are two bundles available. If, however, there’s one that you really like, they can be purchased individually.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO