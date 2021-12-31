ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Thunder Rosa Wants Some Backup In AEW – Details

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez made her return to the company as she helped Jade Cargill win her match...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thunder Rosa
ewrestlingnews.com

Nia Jax Says Total Divas Was “98%” Scripted, Confirms She Was Told “Budget Cuts” Regarding Her WWE Release, More

On Friday, Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) revealed several details about her time in WWE, as well as her experience during the filming of Total Divas. Answering a QnA on her Instagram Stories, Jax noted that the filming of Total Divas was “98%” scripted. The show was a success for the E! Network, spanning nine seasons as well as launching a spin-off. Jax was part of the main cast for the final 3 seasons.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan, King Corbin, Kofi Kingston, More

WWEShop.com is selling several new Suplex City t-shirts for Brock Lesnar. You can check those out below:. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with BT Sport’s “The Run-In” to discuss her match with Becky Lynch at tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Dynamite
ewrestlingnews.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1

During Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, we saw “The R Superstar” Edge defeat The Miz by pinfall with a Spear. Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix got involved in the match to chase Maryse away from ringside prior to Edge connecting with a Spear, setting up for a likely Mixed Tag Match between the two WWE power couples at a future WWE event.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Nia Jax Comments On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction & More

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax conducted a Q&A on her Instagram account as she discussed her WWE release, backstage reaction from her fellow peers and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On what’s next for her since she’s moved on from wrestling: “Starting a business. Growing some cool...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan came out agressive and got some near falls, but Lynch knocked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Real Reason Big Swole Is Gone From AEW (Serious Beef), Tony Khan Responds

While things were initially cordial between Big Swole and AEW, we’ve now got some serious beef brewing. We reported back in November that Big Swole and AEW had parted ways after both sides chose not to renew the deal. Fast forward to now, where Big Swole appeared on the...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

No WWE SmackDown Tonight, News On Corey Graves, NXT, RAW, More

As a reminder, there will be no new edition of WWE SmackDown tonight. WWE will be airing a 2021 retrospective on FS1. You can check out this week’s episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast below:. “Corey & Vic get together to ring in...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Big Swole details reasons for AEW departure, Tony Khan responds

Big Swole on her podcast said that a lack of diversity and structure led to her and AEW mutually deciding to part ways. On her Call In podcast (h/t Fightful), Swole discussed how the structure within the company seemed to be “a little off”, pointing out the lack of time for women and new talent coming in.
WWE
ClutchPoints

AEW President Tony Khan reveals who he wants to push in 2022

2022 is about to be a big year for AEW as the promotion has made some big signings and has some really big matchups set. Currently, there are some new contenders and President Tony Khan has big plans. The AEW President recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy