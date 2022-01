Australia is the world’s second-largest gold producer after China. In 2021, the country’s gold production is expected to rebound with 3.1% growth in 2021 against 0.5% growth in 2020, helped by the limited impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the commencement of Capricorn Metal’s Karlawinda Gold mine on 30 June 2021. In August, the mine produced 9,800oz of gold and is targeting total production in 2021 of 115.4 thousand ounces (koz). In addition, the Wiluna Stage 1 expansion, which will increase gold production capacity of 120koz (versus the current capacity of 45.2koz), is expected to be operational by the end of Q4 2021.

