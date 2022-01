There’s a moment in “Don’t Look Up” when Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dr. Mindy character channels Peter Finch’s Howard Beale from “Network” (1976). In an explosion of rage on a fictional morning TV show, he vents his frustrations about the world’s ignorance about a catastrophic comet heading towards Earth and the lack of empathy humanity has shown for one another. Then, in a poignant line, he wonders, “How do we even talk to each other? What have we done to ourselves? How do we fix it?” The film in which DiCaprio offers up those probing questions, currently sitting at 55% on review aggregator...

