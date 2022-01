Dry January got its start in the U.K. in 2014 as a challenge to the sober-curious to take a 31-day "test-drive" of the booze-free lifestyle. Six years after it started, Vice found that the number of U.S. participants was on the decline. Just 14% planned to participate in 2020, which was quite the drop from the 23% who'd intended to do so in 2019. While the numbers for 2022 aren't in yet, YouGov does report that 15% of American adults planned to go dry in January of 2021.

