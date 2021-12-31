ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

County looks to combine Social Services, Corrections Departments; District, NPD re-authorize School Resource Officer; Public Service wants you

By Rich Larson
Cover picture for the articleRice County Administrator Sara Folstad, County Social Services Director Mark Shaw, and Community Corrections Director Rick Gieseke. gave a presentation to the Rice County Board of Commissioners earlier this month proposing to combine the Social Services and Corrections Departments in an effort to better serve the people of Rice County who...

