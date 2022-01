If there is one thing that Buffalo and Western New York are known for that isn't a food item, it is snow. But this year, The Queen City is falling behind in the race for the Golden Snowball trophy. Goldensnowball.com is a website that pits all five of the major cities in New York State that are not NYC against each other every year to see who gets the most snow during the Winter.

