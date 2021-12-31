ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota Stockgrowers urge continued pressure on halting Brazilian beef imports

The South Dakota Stockgrowers thank leaders for recent efforts towards thwarting Brazilian beef imports but realize the importance of continued pressure. Recently Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) joined a bipartisan effort to stop these potentially devastating imports. The South Dakota Senators along with 14 more from...

USA-made beef harvesting units offer solutions

A company called Friesla, of Everson, Washington, and others like them are offering a solution to the bottleneck in custom-slaughter needs. Friesla offers a full setup slaughter module –-going from a live animal at one end to wrapped, retail cuts at the other end. Individual modules add to the flexibility of the setup. According to their website, Friesla’s USDA-approved Meat Harvest Units are self-contained slaughterhouses — in a mobile or modular format — that can be transported to your farm or ranch to harvest animals onsite.
Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
Concerns expressed over safety of Brazilian beef

How many of you have heard of the World Organization of Animal Health? It was founded in 1924, through an international agreement to “ensure transparency in the global animal disease situation, in order to collect, analyze and disseminate veterinary scientific information.” Through the years, it has encouraged international cohesion to control animal diseases and set standards for veterinary services, resulting in a safeguard for international trade in animals and their products.
Congress urged to halt illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

A group of over 100 scientists and researchers is urging Congress to take immediate action to increase traceability of seafood imports and transparency at sea, to ensure that all seafood entering the U.S. is legally caught, responsibly sourced and honestly labeled. The scientists said in a letter to Congress that...
CoBank: Strong demand expected to boost prices for animal protein

Tight supplies and strong demand are expected to bolster prices for animal proteins in 2022, but inflation could cut into U.S. per capita meat consumption. The consumer price index for all meats, poultry, fish and eggs hit an all-time high in October, rising 12% year over year, according to CoBank’s “2022 Year Ahead Report — Forces that will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy.”
European Markets Are Dropping Beef from Brazilian Producers with Links to Deforestation

Because of worries over linkages to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and other environmentally significant locations, Sainsbury's and five other European supermarkets have stated that they will cease selling some or all beef products originating in Brazil. Following studies into "cattle laundering" involving JBS, Sainsbury's, Lidl Netherlands, and others took...
How the Legislature helped farmers

Farmers and ranchers struggling to recover from intense heat and drought found some relief from Oregon lawmakers who set aside $100 million during a one-day special session Dec. 13 to help them. According to Agri-Business, the Oregon Legislature approved to provide farmers with forgivable disaster aid loans ($40 million), assistance...
