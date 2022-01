(Des Moines) -- The United States Department of Agriculture has invested in the biofuels industry to the tune of $800 million. Through the new Biofuel Producer Program, USDA Director of Rural Development for Iowa Theresa Greenfield says the USDA has announced an investment to help the biofuels industry and rural Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenfield says the dollars are made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, and will help restore renewable fuel markets.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO