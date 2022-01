Students from about 1,500 schools, most of them in the northeast, are getting an extra long winter break. Their schools are closed next week, according to the data company Burbio, Inc. But this is a fraction of the nation's schools. Around 98,000 will be open on Monday. What are administrators considering, and what are the strategies they're turning to as they try to stay in-person during this wave of the pandemic? Doug Belkin reports on education for The Wall Street Journal and joins us now with some answers. Hi, Doug.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO