NBA

Heat officially sign Chalmers, Silva, and Stauskas to 10-day contracts

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – The Miami Heat are reaching back into their past to help save their current roster. Miami needs 8 healthy players in order to face the Rockets on Friday...

blackchronicle.com

NBA COVID fallout: Mario Chalmers (Heat), Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks) among players signing 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
CBS Sports

Two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers returning to Miami Heat on 10-day contract, per report

There are very few silver linings or fun aspects of the recent COVID-19 surge that has wreaked havoc on the country and the current NBA season. One of them is that with dozens of players drifting in and out of the health and safety protocols, opportunities have opened up for other players -- young and old alike -- to either make their debuts or get back into the league after a few years away.
NBA
State
Michigan State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, ‘It’s like going back in time’

They were moves Erik Spoelstra never could have anticipated even days ago. But there he was Friday night the Toyota Center, with Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva back on his Miami Heat bench. “It’s like going back in time,” Spoelstra said ahead of coaching team’s game against the Houston Rockets. For the second time in two days, the Heat reached into their past for an emergency addition amid the ...
NBA
On3.com

Miami Heat sign Kansas Jayhawks legend to 10-day contract

The Miami Heat have signed Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Chalmers spent eight of his 10 pro seasons with the Heat, winning the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013. Chalmers played his last NBA season as a backup with the Memphis Grizzlies in...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Heat Expected To Sign Chris Silva To 10-Day Deal

The Heat‘s run of 10-day signings is expected to continue with forward Chris Silva, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, who reports (via Twitter) that the team is aiming to finalize a hardship deal with Silva ahead of Friday’s game in Houston. Silva just completed a...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A decade later, Mario Chalmers again awaiting his Heat call from Erik Spoelstra

There is a fine line between nostalgia and reality. That is where Mario Chalmers finds himself in this six-years-after-the-fact comeback with the Miami Heat. Signed Friday to an emergency 10-day contract amid a growing list of Heat players in NBA health-and-safety protocols. Chalmers made it Friday night as far as again being in his No. 15 Heat jersey. But he did not make it to the court. Now, ...
NBA
Person
Mario Chalmers
Person
Chris Silva
Person
Nik Stauskas
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Chalmers had funny boneheaded moment on first day back with Heat

Fan favorite Mario Chalmers is officially back with the Miami Heat, and he is wasting no time in reminding us why he was so beloved in the first place. The veteran guard, who played for the Heat for eight seasons and won two NBA championships with them, returned to the team on a 10-day contract this week. His first day back was on Friday, and he had a funny boneheaded moment while conducting a Zoom interview with reporters.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
#The Miami Heat#The G League#The Grand Rapids Gold
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
