Amber Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in NC

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 14-year-old girl in Davidson County, officials said.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that Katelynn Joe Sharpe has been found.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office at 336-242-2105, or call 911.

