Amber Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in NC

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Katelynn Joe Sharpe Katelynn Joe Sharpe (WSOC)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 14-year-old girl in Davidson County, officials said.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that Katelynn Joe Sharpe has been found.

[ ALSO READ: Missing 1-year-old North Carolina girl found safe; mother in custody ]

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office at 336-242-2105, or call 911.

(WATCH BELOW: Boyfriend of missing 21-year-old Charlotte woman charged with murder)

©2021 Cox Media Group

