ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware a finalist for 2022 Hall of Fame class

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27t71M_0da5G3us00

Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos edge defender DeMarcus Ware has been named a modern-era finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 15-player list of modern-era candidates will be trimmed down to five when the selection committee meets virtually on Jan. 18, and the class will be announced during “NFL Honors” on Feb. 12, the night before Super Bowl LVI.

Ware spent the first nine years of his career with the Cowboys, totaling a franchise-record 117 sacks. He then went on to play three years with the Broncos, recording 21.5 sacks in 37 games.

Ware was a key member of Denver’s 2015 defense that carried the team to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Ware totaled five tackles and two sacks in that Super Bowl victory.

A four-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team, Ware earned nine Pro Bowl nods during his career, including two All-Star selections while playing for the Broncos.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists

DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester, all in their first year of eligibility, are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee include tackle Tony Boselli, in his sixth year as a finalist, and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, in his fourth year.
NFL
theScore

Hester, Ware among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Devin Hester, DeMarcus Ware, and Andre Johnson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, along with 12 other modern-era candidates eyeing gold jackets. The selection process began with 123 nominees. The group was trimmed to 26 semifinalists in November. Here are the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl 50#Nfl Honors#Pro Bowl#American Football#Broncos Super Bowl#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Cowboys#The Carolina Panthers
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
FanSided

Former NFL pro-turned-analyst calls on Cam Newton to retire

A former NFL pro-turned-analyst has called on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to retire following the 2021 season. Cam Newton will be watching from the sidelines initially when the Carolina Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The former NFL MVP hasn’t done enough to keep Sam Darnold out of the equation since returning and Matt Rhule saw enough during the USC product’s time under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name him the starter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon. Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third game that Neal has had...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy