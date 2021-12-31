Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware a finalist for 2022 Hall of Fame class

Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos edge defender DeMarcus Ware has been named a modern-era finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 15-player list of modern-era candidates will be trimmed down to five when the selection committee meets virtually on Jan. 18, and the class will be announced during “NFL Honors” on Feb. 12, the night before Super Bowl LVI.

Ware spent the first nine years of his career with the Cowboys, totaling a franchise-record 117 sacks. He then went on to play three years with the Broncos, recording 21.5 sacks in 37 games.

Ware was a key member of Denver’s 2015 defense that carried the team to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Ware totaled five tackles and two sacks in that Super Bowl victory.

A four-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team, Ware earned nine Pro Bowl nods during his career, including two All-Star selections while playing for the Broncos.