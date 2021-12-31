Everything Marvel has in store for 2022

There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable heroes and their concurrent film series to see if they could become something more. That something evolved into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by far the biggest cinematic phenomenon of the 2010s and beyond. By interconnecting the stories of earth’s mightiest superheroes, starting with 2008’s Iron Man, Marvel Studios has spent the last 14 years redefining the shape of the modern blockbuster series. Through the success of the MCU, the concept of a multimedia shared universe has grown film franchising beyond the idea of straight-forward sequels into something more analogous with actual comic books. While he has only had three self-titled films, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark has appeared in a total of ten films across the MCU, ranging from cameo appearances to supporting roles in team-up events. If you want to know the story of a favorite character in the Marvel universe, following their trilogy of solo films is not enough anymore.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO