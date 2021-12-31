ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Everything Marvel has in store for 2022

By Zach Shipman
d1softballnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you prefer to enjoy Marvel stories in comic format or on screen, 2022 has a lot to offer. The new year will bring with it many sequels to the MCU, a new wave of series on Disney + and … an important anniversary for the most famous wall climber in...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 2

COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Sequel BTS Photo May Have Revealed Another Marvel Character Appearing

New behind-the-scenes pictures from Captain Marvel's sequel may have revealed another Marvel character appearing in the film. On Twitter, @halobearers actually found that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will probably be appearing in The Marvels. Zenobia Shroff, the actress who will be playing Muneeba Khan in Ms. Marvel, posted a photo of her celebrating the cast and crew of the Captain Marvel sequel. From there, internet sleuthing noticed some headshot in the corner of the room. In that group of actors were familiar faces like Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson. MCU newcomers Park Seo-Joon and Zawe Ashton were also present. But, surprisingly, Lashana Lynch might be back from Captain Marvel. Even more shocking is the idea of Valkyrie being along for the ride too. It's absolutely astounding to get this level of information from one photo, but here were are. Check it out right here.
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man' to 'The Avengers': The MCU Trilogies, Ranked

There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable heroes and their concurrent film series to see if they could become something more. That something evolved into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by far the biggest cinematic phenomenon of the 2010s and beyond. By interconnecting the stories of earth’s mightiest superheroes, starting with 2008’s Iron Man, Marvel Studios has spent the last 14 years redefining the shape of the modern blockbuster series. Through the success of the MCU, the concept of a multimedia shared universe has grown film franchising beyond the idea of straight-forward sequels into something more analogous with actual comic books. While he has only had three self-titled films, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark has appeared in a total of ten films across the MCU, ranging from cameo appearances to supporting roles in team-up events. If you want to know the story of a favorite character in the Marvel universe, following their trilogy of solo films is not enough anymore.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Insider teases a big Doctor Strange 2 plot twist with the X-Men

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is history, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next Marvel movie that everyone’s talking about. It’s also the next MCU Phase 4 film to hit theaters after No Way Home and an even bigger multiverse story. It’s the multiverse that turned No Way Home into a must-see Spider-Man story. People were so intrigued by all those multiverse leaks that preceded the premiere. Doctor Strange 2 is also seeing an increasing number of leaks related to the multiverse, including a big X-Men plot twist that could answer one of our biggest questions.
MOVIES
Collider

She-Hulk Reportedly Joining ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game in Upcoming DLC

Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man ultimately went where Marvel Comics has never gone before

“Anyone can wear the mask,” as Miles Morales puts it in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And there are so many versions of Spider-Man, all a little bit different from each other, that there have now been two different movies about their multiplicity: Peter Parker’s story is as universally familiar as any in pop culture, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of it has reached the end of its first major arc with Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals Intense Pull-Ups Training

The Marvels is currently in production and is scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2023. Brie Larson is returning to play Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, and she's been working hard to gain that superhero strength. The Academy Award-winning actor often takes to social media to showcase her training, and her latest post is one of the most impressive ones yet. Larson took to Twitter today to show off her pull-up skills, and fans could not be more impressed with her strength.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is that it will include amazing cameos in the movie because it’s a multiverse adventure. And the multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it wants. For example, a new report claims Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the Inhumans, on top of all the other crazy cameos. Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Timeless: Every Marvel 2022 Event Witnessed by Kang the Conqueror, Explained

WARNING: Spoilers for Timeless #1 follow. In true Marvel Comics tradition, the publisher is ending 2021 with a special one-shot that sets up various events scheduled to run throughout 2022. This year's edition is Timeless #1 featuring Kang the Conqueror, who has grown to prominence thanks to Jonathan Major's portrayal of the Kang variant in the Loki Disney+ series. Since Kang is a time traveler, he offers the reader a unique glimpse at events to come in the future of the Marvel Universe, which may surprise some fans. Some of Marvel's most popular titles are involved, and some returning favorites are also shown, but with a different facelift.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Tom Holland Surprised Chris Evans in Marvel Audition by Doing a Flip

With six Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances now under his belt and his third flagship Spider-Man movie breaking box office records around the world, it's safe to say that Tom Holland is the definitive wall-crawler for some Marvel fans. Holland landed the part of Spider-Man back in 2015, just over a year after Andrew Garfield's final Spider-Man movie was released to poor reviews and less-than-stellar box office, and he's been with us ever since. Finding Holland for the part was a key component for Marvel Studios when they secured a deal with Sony to make Spider-Man movies and one moment in his audition may have been what really helped him land the part, actually flipping around.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
BGR.com

All the new Marvel movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Due to a number of factors, 2021 turned out to be the busiest year in the history of the MCU. In total, Marvel Studios released four movies and five new shows on Disney Plus. 2022 won’t be quite as jam-packed with Marvel content, but there are still plenty of new releases coming next year. Below, we’ll round up all of the new movies and shows Marvel plans to release in 2022. We’ll also do our best to estimate when the movies will hit Disney Plus so that you...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Trends as Marvel Project Fans Are Most Excited About in 2022

A new year is nearly upon us, which means another new slate from Marvel studios will be unveiled before you know it. At the moment, it looks like Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and a second season of What If...? are all set for release on Disney+, in addition to the outfit's action-packed theatrical slate.
COMICS
EW.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Across the Spider-Verse top survey of most anticipated 2022 movies

Is 2022 going to be the biggest year yet for superhero movies? According to Fandango's annual moviegoer survey for the most anticipated movies of next year: Absolutely!. EW is taking a look at the yearly fan survey, revealing 2022's buzziest films — and all the top picks are superhero/comic book adaptations and sequels. According to more than 6,000 of Fandango's December ticket buyers, superhero fatigue definitely hasn't set in yet.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 plot leak reveals X-Men and other crazy cameos

Since early 2020, we’ve seen plenty of Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks and rumors that claimed the sequel will deliver all sorts of cameos. They all made sense no matter how wild, considering the film’s title. Rather than leaving the Multiverse of Madness part secret until we got closer to the film’s launch, Marvel told us the name of the Doctor Strange 2 movie in late July 2019. That’s when Marvel announced the initial films and TV shows that are included in MCU Phase 4.
TV SHOWS

