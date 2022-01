The New York Giants head to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET in Soldier Field. This game will be the 54th regular season meeting between the two franchises, with the Bears leading the series, 32-19-2. The last time these teams met was in Week 2 of last season when Chicago earned a 17-13 home victory. The Giants are searching for their third win in five tries against the Bears, with their last win coming in 2018 when they captured a 30-27 overtime victory at home.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO