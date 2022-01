On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf forced a bot to look at every Pokémon ever created – then told it to generate its own. The results are both adorably cute and absolutely terrifying. Could these potentially become actual Pokémon or a creepypasta? Square Enix has confirmed that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Final Fantasy 16's development has been delayed by "almost a half year" and the next big reveal will not take place until Spring 2022. Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida shared the news on Twitter and took the time to apologize that he and the team would not be able to keep their promise to show more of the much-anticipated next entry in the Final Fantasy series in 2021. PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game that kicked off the rise of the battle royale genre, is officially going free-to-play on January 12, 2022. This means that anyone who has ever wanted to shout out, “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner,” can now do so without so much as pulling out their wallet. This is obviously a big change for PUBG, and we’re here to break down what exactly this means for new and existing players. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO