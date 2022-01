CONYERS — For Pasha Benjamin, a disability adjudicator from Conyers, and her now-18-month-old son Chance, the federal expanded child tax credits came at the perfect time. “I was previously working from home and keeping him, but then my office was starting to come back to work,” she said. “Unfortunately, I don’t get paid enough to truly justify paying $680 a month for day care. It was almost cheaper for me just to stay at home. So it wasn’t a good feeling to feel like I’m going to have to quit what I’ve been doing for a while, but I felt like I kind of had no choice.”

