Gene Simmons had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for not inducting Iron Maiden in their class of 2021. Iron Maiden was one of the many bands that went out on tour supporting KISS early in their career. The legendary metal band has sold over 100 million albums and continues to enjoy major success, but the Rock Hall has continued their long tradition of passing over hard rock and metal bands, but inducting artists/bands from genres outside of rock.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO