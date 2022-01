(Le Mars) — Mayor Dick Kirchoff, soon to be former mayor, pounded the gavel for the last time when he adjourned the special city council meeting on Thursday. Kirchoff has served as the mayor of Le Mars for the past 14 years. He decided earlier this year not to seek re-election. Rob Bixenman was elected in November as the incoming mayor-elect, and will take over council meetings beginning on January 4th. Many people believe Kirchoff elevated the mayor position to be an ambassador of the city known as the “Ice Cream Capital of the World.” Kirchoff says he never really thought about being the mayor, in fact, he claims to dislike politicians. But he says friends of his convinced him to seek the position.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO