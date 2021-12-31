ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Suspicious fire destroys building on Daisy Street

By Pat Kruis
 2 days ago

Incident closed Highway 26 so crews could establish and maintain a water source

Oregon State Police and the Oregon Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a building at 38 Northeast Daisy Street in Madras Friday morning. Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 responded to the call shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Crews found the structure fully involved and the fire threatened multiple nearby buildings including a shop, a shed, another home, and multiple vehicles.

The JCFD release says crews protected the nearby structures and established a water source, which required closing Highway 26 for a period of time.

Law enforcement assisted in evacuating the nearby home until the fire was under control. Crews extinguished the fire and performed salvage and overhaul of the structure, the release says.

The home was said to be vacant, crews checked the structure for occupants.

Six fire volunteers and four fire staff members responded to the call.

Other agencies responding include Jefferson County Sheriff, Madras Police, Jefferson County EMS, Oregon Department of Transportation and the power company.

