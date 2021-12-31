ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams vs. Ravens Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 17 On FanDuel Sportsbook

SportsGrid
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles will seek a playoff berth on Sunday as they hit the road to take on the Washington Football team, who desperately need a win with a sliver of playoff hopes remaining. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing. Rams vs. Ravens...

www.sportsgrid.com

Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens: Betting lines, odds and predictions

The NFL didn’t do the Rams any favors this week. Not only is it tricky enough with two late-season road games against the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, but Sunday’s game was flexed to another early kickoff. The Rams are 4-0 straight up and 2-2 against the spread,...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams vs. Ravens: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Fresh off of clinching their third playoff birth in four years, the Los Angeles Rams now seek their first division crown since 2018 when they head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the injury ravaged Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two clubs 2-5 with the last match-up coming in the form of a dominant 45-6 performance in favor of Baltimore.
NFL
