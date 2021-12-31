ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Prison Sentence Stayed For Man Who Sexually Assaulted Girl

By Alex Svejkovsky
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FOLEY -- A Sartell man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl has been sentenced to 25 years probation. If...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Names In Deadly Austin Officer-Involved Shooting Released

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The names of the Austin man who was killed in a police shooting last week and the officer who shot him have been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer as Zachary Gast, who has been with the Austin PD for two years. The man he shot has been identified as 38-year-old Kokou Fiafonou.
AUSTIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Rice, MN
City
Sartell, MN
Sartell, MN
Crime & Safety
KDHL AM 920

Little Falls Man Facing Charges in Christmas Day Road Rage Crash

AVON -- A Little Falls man is facing charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. Stearns County District Court records show 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose faces four felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Kasson Teen Hurt in Crash

Berne, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson teenager ended up in the hospital following a rollover crash Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Katie Huemoeller was driving an SUV that struck a guardrail and then rolled just before 11:30 AM. She was driving north on Highway 57 when the crash occurred at the intersection with Dodge County Road 24, just north of the site where the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza and Concert Series is held.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy