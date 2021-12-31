8 Things We Know About ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 2

Dallas Dupree Young is a newcomer to season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai,’ and he makes quite the impact. Here’s what to know about the talented teenage actor. Cobra Kai is back! Season 4 of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated comedy series started streaming on Friday, December 31. The series is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, and more. The new season introduces several new cast members, including 15-year-old breakout star Dallas Dupree Young. Dallas plays Kenny, who is bullied by kids at school, including Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), and ends up as a new member of Cobra Kai.
