8 Things We Know About ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 2

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of TV’s most entertaining series of 2021 is coming back for a second season, and the good news is we already know some of what to expect. Leverage: Redemption ended its first season with...

www.tvinsider.com

flickeringmyth.com

This is Us featurette teases the final season and show’s legacy

With the final season of NBC’s hit drama This is Us premiering next week, the network has released a featurette with the main cast looking back at the series’ popularity and teasing the final episodes with what they hope will be its legacy will be remembered for. Watch it below…
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

This Is Us reveals first look at first two episodes of final season

This Is Us fans are getting ready to say goodbye to the Pearsons as the emotional family drama is drawing to a close. Ahead of the hotly anticipated sixth and final season, NBC has released a featurette including a recap of the series' most poignant moments as well as a look at what lies ahead for the protagonists.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Law And Order Season 21: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Legal Drama's Return

In its prime, Law & Order was one of the most watched and successful shows on TV. The long-running series launched careers, spawned multiple spinoffs, and featured its fair share of appearances by actors before they were famous. But, after 20 seasons, NBC pulled plug on the crime procedural in the summer of 2010, bringing an end to the mothership of Dick Wolf’s massive television universe.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer: Things Get Weird in Europe (VIDEO)

The Atlanta crew is going on a European road trip in the upcoming third season, and things are about to get a little weird. Donald Glover‘s Emmy-winning comedy-drama returns to FX on March 24, after a nearly four-year hiatus, and the latest teaser promises the strangest season yet. Alfred, aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), is embarking on a European tour with Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in tow, and it’s safe to say, there is somewhat of a culture clash.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Dallas Dupree Young: 5 Things To Know About The 15-Year-Old Breakout Of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

Dallas Dupree Young is a newcomer to season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai,’ and he makes quite the impact. Here’s what to know about the talented teenage actor. Cobra Kai is back! Season 4 of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated comedy series started streaming on Friday, December 31. The series is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, and more. The new season introduces several new cast members, including 15-year-old breakout star Dallas Dupree Young. Dallas plays Kenny, who is bullied by kids at school, including Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), and ends up as a new member of Cobra Kai.
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: What to Expect From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4; 2022 Preview

Welcome to Episode 148 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized 2022 preview, featuring another interview with the Cobra Kai creators and a look at the high-profile new and returning series to come. (And if you missed our 2021 year- in-review episode, featuring interviews with Hawkeye star Hailee...
TV SERIES
People

Cobra Kai Season 4: Here's Everything We Know About the Cameo That Just Blew Your Mind

This article contains spoilers for episode 9 of Cobra Kai season 4. Who knew the fight for the soul of the Valley could bring in such star power?!. At the beginning of Cobra Kai season 4's penultimate episode on Netflix, all the local dojos — including Miyagi Do, led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio); Eagle Fang, led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka); and Cobra Kai, led by John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — have gathered for the 51st annual All-Valley Karate Championship. After a few opening rounds of skills competitions, the president of the organization that puts on the event grabs a microphone.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Howdy Texas! Here's what we know about the Austin season of 'Queer Eye' premiering soon

AUSTIN, Texas — They've walked among us for months now. Finally, we'll get to see what happened when the "Queer Eye" team came to Austin. Season 6 of the popular Netflix reality show, filmed in Austin, premieres soon. Here's what we know so far about the Fab 5 — grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski, designer Bobby Berk and lifestyle coach Karamo Brown — and their time in town.
TEXAS STATE
tvinsider.com

12 Sci-Fi & Fantasy Shows We’re Looking Forward to in 2022

From a return trip to the Upside Down (after three years!) to more dragons on HBO, 2022 is looking to be a great year for sci-fi and fantasy fans. Here are 12 new and returning shows we’re excited to tune into in the new year. The Boys Season 3...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Queer Eye’ Takes Over Texas in Official Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Fab 5 are back and taking over Austin, Texas in the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Queer Eye, premiering on New Year’s Eve. Netflix has dropped the official trailer (watch below) for the new season, which sees hosts Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk taking their makeover skills to the Lone Star state to help out the locals.
TEXAS STATE
Collider

The 11 Best Television Spinoffs, Ranked

Living in the Golden Age of Intellectual Property, reboots, revivals, sequels, and spin-offs are cropping up in abundance. From How I Met Your Father to House of the Dragon to the entire Star Wars television universe evolving on Disney+, the slate of upcoming shows in the next few years is filled with familiar concepts.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Things we know now that we didn't know last January

Remember when we stood on the precipice of a new year, convinced that 2021 would be the year that 2020 wasn’t, and everything would go back to normal? How’d that work out for us?. Some things got back on track in 2021. Politicians kept politicking, and celebrities kept...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Boss Teases Wilder vs. Veronica & Everyone ‘Chasing Joy’

When New Amsterdam resumes its fourth season on January 4, things have changed at the hospital. With Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) moving to London, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) have officially taken over for them, as medical director and chair of oncology.
TV SERIES

