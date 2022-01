Policy, politics and progressive commentary Beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, children in Nevada will have to be 5 years old by the first day of school in order to enroll in kindergarten. But some parents of August- and September-born children will have leeway, according to guidance from the Nevada Department of Education. Lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session […] The post Explaining Nevada’s new kindergarten enrollment policy (and who is exempt) appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO