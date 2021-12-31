Kazuto Ioka closes out 2021 with victory over Ryoji Fukunaga

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Kazuto Ioka closed out 2021 with another clear victory on New Year’s Eve, although he had to work for it.

The 32-year-old four-division titleholder, making the fourth defense of his WBO 115-pound belt in Tokyo, defeated late replacement Ryoji Fukunaga by a unanimous decision.

The scores were 118-110, 116-112 and 115-113.

Ioka (28-2, 15 KOs) had been scheduled to face fellow titleholder Jerwin Ancajas in a unification bout but the Filipino was unable to enter Japan because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In stepped Ioka’s countryman Fukunaga, who gave a spirited effort in defeat.

The challenger was busier than Ioka, particularly early in the fight. However, Ioka’s punches did more damage and he gradually wore down Fukunaga (15-5, 14 KOs) to take firm control of the fight.

Ioka, No. 15 on Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound list, has now won five consecutive fights since losing a disputed split decision to Donnie Nietes in December 2018.