ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kazuto Ioka closes out 2021 with victory over Ryoji Fukunaga

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVxrq_0da4c4nk00
The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Kazuto Ioka closed out 2021 with another clear victory on New Year’s Eve, although he had to work for it.

The 32-year-old four-division titleholder, making the fourth defense of his WBO 115-pound belt in Tokyo, defeated late replacement Ryoji Fukunaga by a unanimous decision.

The scores were 118-110, 116-112 and 115-113.

Ioka (28-2, 15 KOs) had been scheduled to face fellow titleholder Jerwin Ancajas in a unification bout but the Filipino was unable to enter Japan because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In stepped Ioka’s countryman Fukunaga, who gave a spirited effort in defeat.

The challenger was busier than Ioka, particularly early in the fight. However, Ioka’s punches did more damage and he gradually wore down Fukunaga (15-5, 14 KOs) to take firm control of the fight.

Ioka, No. 15 on Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound list, has now won five consecutive fights since losing a disputed split decision to Donnie Nietes in December 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Holly Holm explains why debate over best boxer in MMA doesn’t make sense

Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan have all been called the best boxer in MMA but there’s only one fighter on the UFC roster who’s about to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who will be...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight purse split confirmed by WBC

Tyson Fury will take 80 per cent of the fight purse if he faces Dillian Whyte in 2022.The WBC ordered the “Gypsy King” to defend his heavyweight title against 33-year-old Whyte after making the latter the mandatory challenger following Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year.Whyte was originally said to be demanding a 45 per cent cut but will now receive less than half of the overall totall, with Fury the significant favourite for a bout planned to take place at some point in early spring.Now the two camps have a fortnight to agree...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuto Ioka
Person
Donnie Nietes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Sanchez pitches shutout against Christian Hammer

Frank Sanchez’s victory over Christian Hammer was thorough but forgettable Saturday. The Cuban heavyweight contender, fighting on the Luis Ortiz-Charles Martin pay-per-view card in Hollywood, Florida, easily outboxed Hammer to win a shutout decision. All three judges had the same score: 100-89, which reflected Sanchez’s dominance and a knockdown...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Tokyo#Combat#Wbo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One optimistic boxing fan's wish list for the new year

The sport endured the ongoing effects of COVID-19 to produce a solid 2021. We received one of the best heavyweight fights in recent years, Tyson Fury’s knockout of Deontay Wilder in their third fight. Canelo Alvarez added to his sterling legacy by becoming undisputed 168-pound champion. We had upsets, including George Kambosos’ stunning victory over Teofimo Lopez.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy