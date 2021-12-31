Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza practicing with Sabres

(WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres reported on Friday that forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner returned to practice in Boston. We reported on Thursday that Hinostroza was with the team in New York, but, of course, he didn’t play against the Islanders.

Neither Hinostroza nor Skinner have officially been taken off the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol list, but since they practiced, there’s a chance they could play Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into the protocol, while it’s been nine days for Skinner. General manager Kevyn Adams has said both players were asymptomatic.

The Sabres are also reporting head coach Don Granato has still not returned to the team. He went into protocol last Sunday.

Matt Ellis, who is filling in behind the bench for Granato, told The Buffalo News that both players will be available if the team decides to use them.

