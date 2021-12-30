Our Favorite Interview of the Year

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health, home, and beauty products, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Osprey Packs, Inc, for $414.7 million in cash, which includes the impact of a $5.3 million favorable customary closing net working capital adjustment. Founded in 1974, Osprey is a longtime U.S. leader in technical and everyday packs. Its outstanding product lineup includes a wide range of backpacks and daypacks for hiking, mountaineering, skiing, climbing, mountain biking, trail running, commuting, and school, as well as a rugged adventure travel packs, wheeled luggage, and travel accessories.
