If anyone tells you that wolves aren’t capable big-game hunters, show them this video. Wildlife adventure tourism agency Yellowstone Wolf Tracker posted the footage of Yellowstone National Park’s Junction Butte wolf pack hunting elk. The wolves sprint after a large herd of what looks like at least 50 elk. They chase the herd down a sloping hillside before one wolf separates a cow elk from the protection of the herd. The rest of the pack spots the singled-out elk and converges on it. They seem to make quick work of the elk right as the video ends.

ANIMALS ・ 17 DAYS AGO