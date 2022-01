MACON, Ga. — Wave number five, this time led by the omicron variant, has hospitals, urgent cares and ICUs across Central Georgia preparing for the worst. "We're asking our staff and patients -- especially patients in the community -- to get vaccinated. We're asking our staff to get boosters. We’re practicing the 3 Ws: Wash your hands, wear your masks, watch your distance," said Piedmont Macon chief operating officer, Scott Strong.

