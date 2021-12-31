SF Giants Community: Giants New Years Resolutions

The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
The New York Yankees’ shortstop situation is one of the biggest areas they need to address this MLB offseason. Whether the Yankees want to address the position through free agency or a trade, the bottom line is, they need to go into the 2022 season with a better plan at short. Even in the midst of the MLB lockout, rumors are swirling involving this surprising All-Star trade target as a solution to the Yankees’ shortstop problem.
ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney believes that a blockbuster trade between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will happen this offseason. The New York Yankees were surprisingly one of the least active teams during the Hot Stove season prior to the lockout. That caused much angst among the Yankee fanbase, who watched as their favorite team sat idle with some of the top free agents coming off the board. But, there may be a big move coming once the lockout ends.
This winter, the MLB Rule 5 draft was put on hold as a result of the lockout. However, once the league and players union reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement in early 2022, it is expected to resume. With that in mind, there are several Dodgers who could be chosen in the ...
It was perhaps the only way for Kyle Seager to go out. No fanfare. No press conference. Just a short statement from Seager that his wife, Julie, posted on her Twitter account Wednesday. “Today I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball. Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans ...
Someone has to be at the top of the list. It used to be Kyle Seager, but with his retirement, someone had to take over the mantle. That player is Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura. That title? Segura is now the active major league leader in games played without reaching...
In news around the National League West, the third place San Diego Padres reportedly made an addition to the front office. 15-year MLB veteran Mark Loretta will re-join the Padres as a special assistant. Loretta, 50, was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and played his final season in Los Angeles...
The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
Turns out 2022 isn’t the Giants’ year either. So far it’s actually been worse than the most previous ones, something that would have seemed difficult to accomplish. But the new year only led to new depths as they lost with yet another embarrassing display, this time 29-3 to the Bears at Soldier Field.
New York Giants at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2. Record: New York Giants (4-11), Chicago (5-10) It might be Mike Glennon vs his old Chicago Bears team. It’s going to be on. Jake Fromm will likely get a bulk of the work for an...
Eddy Alvarez, a middle infielder who has spent the last two seasons with the Marlins, announced on his Instagram account today that he had signed with the Dodgers. In Miami, Alvarez accumulated a below-average .188/.287/.267 batting line. Despite the fact that baseball is locked out, the Dodgers ...
After the New York Giants got smoked by the Chicago Bears 29-3 on Sunday, Joe Judge was in quite a mood. The Giants head coach went on a protracted, expletive-filled rant during his postgame press conference. Judge was asked if he thinks the 4-12 Giants can turn things around and...
A headline that no sports fan wants to see. A player has chosen Scott Boras as his agent. But just weeks after Corey Seager, another Boras client, signed for top dollar with the Texas Rangers, Ryan Pepiot, LA's top pitching prospect, has switched agencies. The 24-year-old is considered a can't-miss ...
Comments / 0