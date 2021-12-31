ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Giants Community: Giants New Years Resolutions

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo what are some New Year's resolutions you'd make for...

www.giants365.com

The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away Saturday Morning

The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees’ surprising All-Star trade target that could fill SS void

The New York Yankees’ shortstop situation is one of the biggest areas they need to address this MLB offseason. Whether the Yankees want to address the position through free agency or a trade, the bottom line is, they need to go into the 2022 season with a better plan at short. Even in the midst of the MLB lockout, rumors are swirling involving this surprising All-Star trade target as a solution to the Yankees’ shortstop problem.
FanSided

MLB rumors: Baseball insider thinks Yankees will make blockbuster trade with A’s

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney believes that a blockbuster trade between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will happen this offseason. The New York Yankees were surprisingly one of the least active teams during the Hot Stove season prior to the lockout. That caused much angst among the Yankee fanbase, who watched as their favorite team sat idle with some of the top free agents coming off the board. But, there may be a big move coming once the lockout ends.
Brandon Belt
Sports Illustrated

Kyle Seager Never Got the Recognition He Deserved

It was perhaps the only way for Kyle Seager to go out. No fanfare. No press conference. Just a short statement from Seager that his wife, Julie, posted on her Twitter account Wednesday. “Today I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball. Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans ...
FanSided

This former Chicago Cubs pitcher has a new baseball home

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
Newsday

New year looks like old year for Giants in dismal effort against Bears

Turns out 2022 isn’t the Giants’ year either. So far it’s actually been worse than the most previous ones, something that would have seemed difficult to accomplish. But the new year only led to new depths as they lost with yet another embarrassing display, this time 29-3 to the Bears at Soldier Field.
College Football News

New York Giants at Chicago Prediction, Game Preview

New York Giants at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2. Record: New York Giants (4-11), Chicago (5-10) It might be Mike Glennon vs his old Chicago Bears team. It’s going to be on. Jake Fromm will likely get a bulk of the work for an...
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Infielder Eddy Alvarez Reportedly Inks Deal with LA

Eddy Alvarez, a middle infielder who has spent the last two seasons with the Marlins, announced on his Instagram account today that he had signed with the Dodgers. In Miami, Alvarez accumulated a below-average .188/.287/.267 batting line. Despite the fact that baseball is locked out, the Dodgers ...
The Big Lead

Joe Judge Goes on Epic 11-Minute, Expletive-Filled Postgame Rant

After the New York Giants got smoked by the Chicago Bears 29-3 on Sunday, Joe Judge was in quite a mood. The Giants head coach went on a protracted, expletive-filled rant during his postgame press conference. Judge was asked if he thinks the 4-12 Giants can turn things around and...
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Pitching Prospect Ryan Pepiot Switches Agents

A headline that no sports fan wants to see. A player has chosen Scott Boras as his agent. But just weeks after Corey Seager, another Boras client, signed for top dollar with the Texas Rangers, Ryan Pepiot, LA's top pitching prospect, has switched agencies. The 24-year-old is considered a can't-miss ...
