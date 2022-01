President Joe Biden's administration has asked the Supreme Court to end a Trump-era policy under which migrants seeking asylum in the United States must wait in Mexico while their cases are being considered. In a legal document filed on Wednesday, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the case, arguing that the program "exposes migrants to unacceptable" risks and that previous court decisions were based on "erroneous interpretations" of the law.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO