49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Trey Lance is ready to start if QB Jimmy Garappolo can’t go. “I think this last month with Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Web Zone. “He’s had a number of good days, and he’s had some bad days like most guys do. But as far as his consistency and stuff, I feel this last month has been his best.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO