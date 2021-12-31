ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rabun WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated 3 to 5 inch amounts at the higher ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow from the high elevations and then down to the valleys after midnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall hard enough to accumulate, even on the roads. Untreated roads may remain slippery through the late morning Monday. Black ice could develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 15:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST FOR CLINTON AND RUSSELL COUNTIES At 212 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jamestown to 6 miles southwest of Albany, moving east at 55 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Clinton and Russell Counties, including the following locations Desda, Cartwright, Eli, Snow, Savage, Ida, Karlus, Seventy Six, Russell County Airport and Decide. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of at least 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions including snow-covered roads will likely impact the Monday morning commute, potentially lingering into the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times Monday morning. Users should closely monitor the forecast today, as additional changes, potentially significant, are possible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 23:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Light snow is wrapping up across the area with little to no additional accumulation expected.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, light snow continues with storm total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel is difficult on partially or totally snow and ice covered roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values Sunday night and Monday morning are likely to be in the 20s, about 50 degrees colder than today. This will be the coldest air of the season so far for the area and will impact people and pets as well.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible over the higher ridgelines and peaks. * WHERE...Portions of central Douglas County, Eastern Curry and Josephine Counties, and Jackson County, including the cities of Medford, Ashland, Cave Junction, Selma, Glendale, Agness, Camas Valley, and Sitkum, and portions of Interstate 5, US 199, and highways 42 and 38. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around or damage loose and unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may become difficult for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of at least 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions including snow-covered roads will likely impact the Monday morning commute, potentially lingering into the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times Monday morning. Users should closely monitor the forecast today, as additional changes, potentially significant, are possible.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax, King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Fairfax; King George; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Spotsylvania; Stafford WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central and southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Fairfield County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 10.0/10.5 2.2/ 2.7 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR 02/11 PM 8.6/ 9.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 03/11 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 04/12 AM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 04/12 PM 9.4/ 9.9 1.5/ 2.0 0.8/ 1.3 0 MINOR BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 9.3/ 9.8 2.0/ 2.5 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR 02/11 PM 7.6/ 8.1 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 03/11 AM 8.7/ 9.2 1.4/ 1.9 0.8/ 1.3 1 MINOR 04/12 AM 7.6/ 8.1 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 04/12 PM 8.6/ 9.1 1.3/ 1.8 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Owsley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Monroe. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene and Higher Elevations of Fayette. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Up to an additional 0.5 inch of rain may fall through early tomorrow morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Anchorage HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM AKST SUNDAY FOR NORTH AND WEST ANCHORAGE AND ALONG KNIK ARM * WHAT...North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Localized whiteout conditions possible due to blowing snow. * WHERE...North and West Anchorage and along Knik Arm, including downtown Anchorage. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tie down small aircraft. Crosswinds may also cause issues for aircraft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect wind chill values from 15 below to 30 below zero with these winds Saturday night and Sunday morning.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Gibson .Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire, an areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low-lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in these areas. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, White, and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne MO. * Until 6 PM CST this evening * WHEN...Through early this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris, especially with respect to those still dealing with tornado debris clean up. Drivers should be vigilant for standing water in low-lying areas. Approaching these water covered areas at excessive speeds may cause hydroplaning and loss of control of your vehicle. Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire at 6 pm, an areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low- lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in these areas.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: McCreary FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

